The head of the Sudbury Health Unit and the chief of police say a provincial decision to expand the response to opioids is positive.

On Thursday, the province announced it will equip frontline emergency workers with overdose antidote kits.

It also said Ontario will spend more than $222 million to fight the overdose crisis.

"The expansion of naloxone availability to police and fire services and the province's recognition of a public health emergency are important enablers to Sudbury's Drug Strategy," said Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service had already committed to taking this action to ensure our members were equipped with naloxone. The Greater Sudbury Police Service recognizes the importance of issuing naloxone nasal spray to our members who may handle or come in contact with hazardous opioid substances."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of Health at the Sudbury and District Health Unit says the change will support local harm reduction efforts.

"Addiction is a complex mental health concern for individuals, and many families have been impacted by addiction and have experienced tragic losses our community," she said.

According to the health unit, between April and November 2017, 52 visits to the emergency department in the health unit's service area were related to drug overdose.