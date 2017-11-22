The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions is sounding the alarm about violence health care workers face while on the job in Sudbury and across the province.

In Ontario, the union says 68 per cent of registered practical nurses and personal support workers said they have experienced at least one physical violence incident in the hospital in the past year, including punching, hitting or having things thrown at them.

The union says 69 per cent of polled registered practical nurses and personal support workers in Sudbury say they've experienced violence on the job, slightly higher than the provincial average.

The statistics were released in Sudbury by Ontario Council of Hospital Unions president Michael Hurley, and Scott Sharp, a personal support worker who was thrown through a wall by a patient at a Guelph hospital two years ago.

'Swept under the carpet'

"The level of physical violence that I experienced and that so many other hospital staff experience every day, scars the body and scars the soul," he said.

"Not enough it being done by the hospitals to create a culture where violent behaviour is simply not tolerated. Instead, the victims of violence are, to a large extent, simply swept under the carpet."

The union also says 44 per cent of registered practical nurses and personal support workers do not believe their employer is protecting them from violence.

"Ontario hospitals should be leaders in workplace violence prevention," Michael Hurley said.

"The reality, regrettably, is the opposite."

The union says it's calling on the federal and provincial governments for legislative and legal changes to protect health care staff.