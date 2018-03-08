A Sudbury nurse who just returned from Bangladesh says working at diphtheria clinic there has changed her life.

Stacy Horner works with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian organization founded by Billy Graham's son, Franklin.

The organization provides aid to victims of war, disease and disaster.

Horner was in Bangladesh to help Rohingya, a Muslim minority fleeing persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

Horner, a home care nurse with Bayshore Healthcare Solutions in Sudbury, told CBC News the people she treated were desperate for medical help, including a four-year-old boy who was pulled into the clinic by his grandmother.

According to the organization, in the first 10 days of operation, Samaritan's Purse medical staff treated more than 400 patients at the Diphtheria Treatment Center, admitting over 110. (Samaritans Purse)

"He couldn't walk a great deal of the way, and if you saw this grandmother, you wouldn't believe it but she carried him a great deal of the way," Horner said.

"When she couldn't carry him any more, she put him on something she found and dragged him."

The boy eventually recovered, Horner said, and left an impression on clinic staff.

"He was absolutely adorable," she said. "He had this ginormous boisterous personality and he was always fooling around with the nurses and joking around with us."

According to the organization's media relations manager, this was Horner's second tour with the Samaritan's Purse. Her first was in 2017, where she spent three weeks at an emergency field hospital in Mosul, Iraq, treating victims of fighting between ISIS and Iraqi government forces.