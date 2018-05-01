A Sudbury nurse says taking part in a second mission with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières was physically draining but emotionally rewarding.

Julia Fedec recently returned from South Sudan in Africa, where she worked as the head nurse on a United Nations base for six months.

Fedec first joined the organization in 2016 and worked in a Congo hospital for a year, leading a team of 500 health care workers.

In September 2017 she headed to Sudan, where she provided medical care for refugees fleeing violence, disease and famine.

'It shows me a different side of humanity'

Fedec said the conditions were often challenging, with her team of 200 nurses working out of canvas tents and temporary shelters made out of shipping containers.

"Throughout the year you have your rainy season, which can last from six to eight months, so you can imagine the flooding and the mud that accumulates," she explained.

"And in the summer it goes up to about 50, 52 degrees (Celsius) so you're working in the sweltering heat."

Fedec spent a year at a Congo hospital as a head nurse, before travelling to South Sudan to work in a refugee camp. (Supplied)

Overcrowding and bed capacity were also high, she said, while resources like IV pumps and diagnostic tools were often lacking.

But despite the challenges, Fedec said the experience was extremely rewarding.

"It shows me a different side of humanity and what life can be like, and it makes me extremely grateful for everything I have at home," she said.

Although she's hoping to continue working with the organization, Fedec said she's also looking forward to using her skills and knowledge from the field here in Canada.

"I'm trying to find a balance and hoping that the universe will create something beautiful for me both at home and in the field."