As Sudbury's Northern Water Sports Centre struggles to pay its taxes, some city councillors are questioning how accessible the centre is to the public.

The facility is home to the Dragon Boat Festival, canoe and rowing clubs. It opened two years ago along the shores of Ramsey Lake.

On Tuesday night, city council agreed to give the centre a special designation which means it won't pay municipal taxes moving forward.

City councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann says she wants to see it used by more people.

"Certainly, I support the Northern Water Sports Centre, but I find the fact that it is not more accessible by the public concerning," she said.

"The fact that now we are now waiving all taxes, municipal taxes will not be paid on this building, and this is in order to promote what is there now and to support the tenants."

The cost to rent the building for one day is over $600. Councillor Gerry Montpellier says that's too much for non-profits.

"It is a public building. People would love to use it," he said.

"I recently met with a group. Great people. Non-for-profit. The cost made it impossible [for] the smaller non-for-profits to use the building."

The centre is expected to make just over $14,000 in hall rental revenue this year. The centre's lease with the city will be deliberated by councillors before it's finalized.