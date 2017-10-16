Halloween is right around the corner and a film festival with a scary theme is a frightening prospect for the weekend.

The Northern Frights Festival will hit the stage this Saturday at the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

Organizer David Briggs says watching scary movies creates an extension of a fantasy world.

"I think people like to express and watch that in a comfortable environment," he said.

"Halloween's coming up, right? So everyone's kind of in the mood."

Briggs says the event will showcase more than 30 films, divided into three different feature length blocks.

"They're all in the festival circuit right now. You can't see them anywhere else. You can't see them on Youtube," he said.

"I think even if you're not the ultimate horror fan in the world, but you love filmmaking, this is really good showcase of that," he said.