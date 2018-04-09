Skip to Main Content
Vigils held in Sudbury, North Bay for Humboldt Broncos

Notifications

Vigils held in Sudbury, North Bay for Humboldt Broncos

Vigils were held last night in Sudbury and North Bay in remembrance of the Humboldt Broncos. The junior hockey team was in a devastating bus crash on Friday night in Saskatchewan that left 15 dead — and it's community shattered.

"We stand with all Canadians across the country in mourning," wrote North Bay mayor

CBC News ·
Karen Yeo posted to Twitter on Sunday, "They are only 7 and 8 and they already know they are brothers. Some of our North Bay Novice A Trappers gather in support of the #HumboldtBroncos." (Karen Yeo/Twitter)

Vigils were held last night in Sudbury and North Bay in remembrance of the Humboldt Broncos. 

The junior hockey team from Saskatchewan was on its way to a game on Friday night when its bus and a tractor-trailer crashed, killing 15 people and leaving 14 more injured. 

Flowers lie on the ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

People gathered outside the Sudbury arena last night, and Memorial Gardens in North Bay, to hold vigil with those in Humboldt. 

"We stand with all Canadians across the country in mourning," said North Bay mayor Al McDonald on Facebook. 

At the Sudbury Arena, Reverend Jeremy Mahood captured this shot. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us