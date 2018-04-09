Vigils held in Sudbury, North Bay for Humboldt Broncos

Vigils were held last night in Sudbury and North Bay in remembrance of the Humboldt Broncos.

The junior hockey team from Saskatchewan was on its way to a game on Friday night when its bus and a tractor-trailer crashed, killing 15 people and leaving 14 more injured.

Flowers lie on the ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

People gathered outside the Sudbury arena last night, and Memorial Gardens in North Bay, to hold vigil with those in Humboldt.

"We stand with all Canadians across the country in mourning," said North Bay mayor Al McDonald on Facebook.

At the Sudbury Arena, Reverend Jeremy Mahood captured this shot.