Four more areas in Greater Sudbury are set to get bins for safely discarding needles.

According to the city, the bins will be located at Energy Court, the Green Stairs by Ste. Anne's Road, the park between Melvin and Mabel Streets and the downtown emergency shelter and managed alcohol program. Three more locations in the city are expected to get containers by next spring.

The city says the locations were chosen based on recommendations by the Sudbury and District Health Unit, Greater Sudbury Police Services and outreach workers who work within the downtown core.

Two needle disposal bins were first installed in Sudbury in 2016. The city says the one located in Hnatyshyn Park on a trial basis was successful in "reducing the number of discarded needles in the park and associated trail." A second bin was installed in the downtown core.

Pick up is expected to be done on a bi-monthly basis. For all seven new units, the city says the total annual operating cost is estimated at $25,494.