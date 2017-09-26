Sudbury is recognizing two more heritage buildings for being of cultural importance.

The city's planning committee added the Capreol Fire Hall and the Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark to its heritage list last night.

City councillor Mike Jakubo sits on the committee and says he's particularly excited about the new classification for his ward's historic, multi-use fire station.

"[There are] some amazing attractions in that particular space," he said.

"Also, a shared space with citizens on patrol. So it really is a building that has serviced the community very well and very fitting that it should bear this designation."

According to the city, the Capreol Fire Hall was built in 1929 after the original fire hall burned down in 1928. It says the replacement hall also fell victim to a fire in 1980. It was eventually rebuilt and reopened in 1982.

The other property to be added to the list is the Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark on Ramsey Lake Road. According to the city, last year, the chapel received the Ontario Association of Architects Landmark Award.

The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark will be added to Greater Sudbury's heritage register. (Supplied/thorneloe.ca)

The city says including the buildings on the heritage list helps protects them under the Ontario Heritage Act and "helps to build public awareness and interest in Greater Sudbury's cultural heritage."

The city states there are no financial implications with listing properties on the Municipal Heritage Register.