The organization that picks up needles in downtown Sudbury says it needs the public's help to get them off the streets.

The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth has had the city contract to pick up needles since the beginning of November. In the first month they picked up 13,000 needles.

Fred Dunham is a community support worker with the centre. He says there are hot spots he checks everyday, but says there are always needles his group misses.

Fred Dunham is a community support worker at the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Dunham says he tries to spread the word when he is out.

"I'll hand them a card right away and say 'hey, give us a call if you see syringes,' [and] sure enough they'll turn around and go, 'oh go up that hill, there are dozens,'" he said.

"There are certain spots in the downtown core that we sweep everyday. We walk around first thing in the morning, we hit all the hot spots and then we go back and answer the phone to see if someone has called in."

Dunham says the city has put out five needle disposal bins throughout the city.

"People are using these," he said. "It's keeping syringes off the streets."

However, even though those bins are being used, Dunham says his crew still finds many needles throughout the city.

Reducing harm

Chasse Gibeault also works at the action centre. He's the one who gives out needles to drug users so they don't spread infection.

He says he isn't helping people take drugs, but rather helping to reducing harm.

Chasse Gibeault is an outreach worker at the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"You can't get them treatment if they're not staying safe, right, if they're not staying alive," Gibeault explained.

"So that's our goal, keeping them alive to be able to get that help when they feel like they need it."

Dunham says people can call 311 to report discarded used needles, and the call will be redirected.

The action centre has the contract to pick up needles until the end of December. Dunham says he hopes it will be renewed in the new year.