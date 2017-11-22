A new mining conference in Sudbury wants to attract companies from around the world that are looking to innovate.

Beyond Digital Transformation 2018 is a one-day conference planned for February. It will be hosted by Partners in Achieving Change Excellence.

CEO Neha Singh says there are hundreds of new start-ups that are developing digital technologies for mines.

She says the conference will give them a chance to learn exactly what mining companies are looking for.

Neha Singh is the CEO of Partners in Achieving Change Excellence. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

"If you're a smart vendor, you're going to make sure that you're understanding where the mining companies are looking to invest, where they're looking to spend their money and what matters most to them," she said.

"You're going to be able to hit the nail right on the head."

Singh adds the conference also provides opportunities to share technology strategies with vendors and with each other.

"The inspiration really was to help mining companies come out there and have a platform to share what they're looking for in the innovation space," she said.

"So when they're going to technology adoption, to digital transformation as we call it, what are they looking for?"

Online registration for the conference is now open.