As it usually does, the 2017 State of the City address included a recap of the Sudbury news from the past year, rosy projections for the local economy and a pep-talk for the skeptics and pessimists in the city.

It wasn't until the end of his 42 minute speech that Mayor Brian Bigger addressed the big news of the week— that city staff are recommending a new 5,800 seat arena be built downtown instead of the Kingsway property of developer and Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich.

"Now I know many of you here are probably wondering if I'm going to speak about my opinion about where the event centre should be, but I would like to have that discussion at council," Bigger told the luncheon crowd at the Radisson hotel in downtown Sudbury.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Bigger was asked whether he'll be meeting with councillors ahead of the key vote June 27 to try and build consensus, something previous mayors have done before big votes.

But he says he won't make up his mind until moments before he votes.

"My style basically has been to get to the council meeting and listen to all the councillors," Bigger said.

So far, five councillors have publicly declared how they'll be voting, with the Kingsway currently holding a 3-2 lead.

Lynne Reynolds and Robert Kirwan have said they'll be supporting the Zulich proposal for months now and this week were joined by Mike Jakubo, who expressed his opinion on his Facebook page.

Rene Lapierre also posted on his Facebook this week, saying he favours a downtown location, joining Mark Signoretti in that camp.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger speaks to reporters following his State of the City address. (Erik White/CBC)

Bigger didn't say directly whether or not the arena location will become an election issue in 2018, but did say he will be thinking of the voters when he raises his hand at the meeting.

"Absolutely. Everyone on council is going to vote in the way that they believe is in the best interest of all of the citizens. We're in a great position to make a really transformational decision," Bigger said.