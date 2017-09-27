The Greater Sudbury Farmer's Market wrapped up its Thursday evening market last week and organizers say the pilot project has been a huge success.

In previous years, the market was held weekend mornings. This past season, the schedule was changed to Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings in an effort to attract a new audience, including those who tend to go to their camp or cottage on the weekends.

The Saturday market is still held on Elgin Street and the Thursday evening market was held in a municipal parking lot on the corner of York and Paris Streets.

Market manager Colleen Burns says customers who had never been to the weekend market came out on Thursday evenings, with some braving the poor summer weather to do their shopping.

"I was blown away," she said.

"We had a few days of rain, and even on the rainiest day, we still had crowds of people living up at the opening time."

Colleen Burns is the manager of the Greater Sudbury Market. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Burns says the Thursday evening time slot also attracted new vendors, many of whom were just starting out and trying new things.

"The fee was very low for participation," she explained.

"So I think that was what gave it the novelty and just that freshness, because people came with a lot of energy and just trying really new ideas."

Burns says organizers will decide whether or not to make the new schedule permanent later this year.

The Saturday market remains open until the end of October at the Elgin Street location between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.