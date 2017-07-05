Customers who can't always get to the farmers' market on the weekend now have another option in Sudbury, Ont.

The city will expand the market to include Thursday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, starting this week.

Vendors will be set up in the south parking lot on the corner of Paris and York Streets.

The market on Saturdays will continue at the Elgin Street location.

Both sites of the farmers' market will continue to offer local produce, baked goods, crafts and more.

The decision to add Thursday was made by the city and the Greater Sudbury Downtown Market working group.

They say it's meant to better accommodate customers.