March Break is set for next week and some parents may be looking for ways to keep their children busy while they're off.

In Sudbury, there are several options. Here are five:

Drama camp:

The Sudbury Theatre Centre is putting on a drama camp, which is part of the Students on Stage Program. The camp is theatre focused, but also includes music, visual arts and a look at the behind-the scenes of theatre.

Science Camp:

Both Science North and Dynamic Earth are offering day camp programs, that include experiments and activities. Camps range between three and five days

Library:

Events are scheduled to take place at various branches of the Greater Sudbury Library. Outdoor fun events are taking place, as are baby sitter courses hosted by St. John Ambulance.

Municipal events:

The City of Greater Sudbury is offering a number of activities throughout the week. Greater Sudbury ski hills will offer extended hours during March break, weather permitting. Public skating is also being offered at community rinks. Free swimming sessions will be offered at the Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre, Gatchell, Onaping, Dowling and the Nickel District Pools. A day camp is also taking place at the Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre.

Provincial Parks:

Across Ontario, 26 provincial parks do stay open during the winter, and 19 of them offer cross-country ski trails including Windy Lake. Snowshoe rentals are available at Killarney and Windy Lake.