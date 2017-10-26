A Sudbury man is heading to the Winter Olympics in South Korea and despite not being an athlete, he'll be right in the middle of the competition.

Randy Pascal will be one of two people in charge of keeping score for all the hockey games in PyeongChang.

It's not a new gig for him, as he did have a similar role at the Vancouver Games. He didn't end up applying to go to Russia.

"Keep in mind, as a volunteer you're paying your own way out there and you're finding your own accommodations," he said.

"So while that might be manageable for Vancouver, it doesn't work really well for flying to Russia or South Korea."

Huge honour

But this time will be different. Recently, Pascall was contacted from someone with the International Ice Hockey Federation and was asked to come be an official for the men's and women's hockey games, with travel expenses and accommodations looked after.

"[A] completely different scenario and obviously a pretty exciting one," he said. "I think it's a huge honour."

Pascal says while it might sound easy keeping score, there is more to it than meets the eye.

"Probably in fairness, most people even that attend hockey games on a regular basis have no idea at the higher levels that you're doing a whole lot more than that," he said.

"At that level, you really do have to know the game rules, pretty much as well as the officials do."