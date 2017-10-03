Dennis LaFontaine was supposed to be at the outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

That's where 59 people died, including two Canadians, and hundreds more were injured after a gunman opened fire from the upper floors of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.

It is being described as the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

LaFontaine is originally from Sudbury, Ont., but has lived and worked in Las Vegas for the past 20 years.

He told CBC News he was planning on going to the concert, but decided at the last minute to take care of some personal things. Instead, he went to bed early.

When LaFontaine woke up Monday morning he says he had 87 messages on his phone, from family and friends wondering if he was okay.

"These are things that just never happen in your town where you live, so it just took me a little bit to fully understand and grasp that this is actually happening in my town."

He says he knows many people who were at the concert, and several of his friends were shot, not fatally he adds.

"People are still making calls. We're still sort of doing an inventory to make sure that everyone is okay," says LaFontaine.

The mood in Las Vegas is uncharacteristically subdued, compared to the usual bright lights and flashy atmosphere the city is known for.

"It's just incredibly sombre here right now."

"You see people walking around or just going about their business and ... people have their heads down and you give each other a look and you know what they're going through, because everybody here knows somebody that ... everyone is affected by what happened."

Las Vegas will recover just like New York, Paris and other cities that have experienced terrorists attacks, says LaFontaine.

"People just show their outpouring of support on social media. They give their thoughts and everything else to those cities, and I would say do the same thing for Las Vegas, cause we as residents and the people that encountered this horrific act ... we really need it."

LaFontaine says he has no doubt that Las Vegas will return stronger and the residents who call it home won't let one person's actions change their city.

"People rally and pull together and come together in times like these."

"Vegas is going to come back from this."