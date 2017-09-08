Sudbury Police have charged a 26-year-old man with criminal harassment and an indecent act after he attempted to make contact with a 13-year-old boy at a Sudbury elementary school.

Police said they were contacted by school staff after the accused arrived at the school posing as a friend of the victim's mother. He claimed that he was dropping off a lunch for the boy.

Police also discovered that approximately one month earlier, the man had allegedly committed an indecent act in the boy's presence, and had continued to make "unwanted" contact with the boy.

According to police, the suspect also offered his babysitting services on Kijiji. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have more information.

The GSPS tactical unit arrested the man at his residence Thursday night.