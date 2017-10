Greater Sudbury Police say one man is dead following a fire on Potvin Cres. (CBC)

Sudbury Police say the coroner is investigating after a man was confirmed dead at a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the city's south end on Potvin Crescent at about 9 a.m.

Police say a 48-year-old man, the lone occupant of the home, was found dead at the scene.

More to come