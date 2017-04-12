Sudbury Police say they have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Cambrian Heights.

In a written release, police stated that around 5:30 a.m. on March 25, the suspect stabbed another man in a Bruce Avenue parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in a grey 2016 Ford Expedition, which police later found and the forensic unit investigated.

The suspect was arrested downtown without incident, police said.

He is expected to attend bail court today.