A 51-year-old man originally from Sudbury is facing charges in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit charged the man last month.

An investigation was done and revealed the man had been downloading and sharing images and videos of child pornography.

A search warrant was done at the man's home in Kanata in the west end of Ottawa. Electronics were seized.

The man has been charged with two counts of child pornography and one count of making it available.

He's set to appear in court on Friday.