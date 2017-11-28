Getting impaired drivers off the roads is a personal mission for Sudbury's Peggy Meigs.

"My mom's brother was killed when he was 16 by an impaired driver," she said.

"It's just kind of a fibre that's been built into my family. The ripple effects never really go away."

Meigs is a Mothers Against Drunk Driving community leader in Sudbury. However, even though MADD has been in Sudbury since 2010, it is not an official chapter.

Peggy Meigs is MADD's community leader in Sudbury. She's working to establish a MADD chapter in Sudbury. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"Right now with the community leader group, essentially it's my responsibility and then I bring volunteers on whenever I do events," she said.

"With the chapter, there are more people that can actually help me get the word out."

Meigs is now trying to get more people involved, including potential board members.

"The more people you have, I think the more people you reach,"

She says she's hoping to have an official chapter of MADD established in Sudbury by April 2018.