A well known volunteer and Sudbury politician has died.

Louise Portelance, 57, died on Friday.

Portelance was a city councillor and deputy mayor in Valley East and Sudbury.

She was also active in the Liberal Party and ran for the riding of Nickel Belt in 2008, but lost to the NDP's Claude Gravelle.

As a volunteer, Portelance served on a number of boards including the Sudbury and District Health Unit, Earthcare Sudbury and the airport committee. She also served as president of several organizations, including the Association of French Municipalities of Ontario, the Children's Community Network and the Children's Services Co-operative.

She is survived by her husband Denis, two children, a foster child and several grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Val Therese on Saturday, Jan. 6.