The main branch of the Sudbury library on MacKenzie Street, which was built in 1952, as it looked in the 1960s. (Flickr)

1. Main branch library

In 1949, a referendum was held that actually had Sudburians decide where to build a new main branch of the public library.

According to the Sudbury Star, it was to settle a "10-year argument" between the library board that favoured a site on Larch Street and city council, which wanted it built on Mackenzie Street. Mackenzie won the day, 3,441 votes to 2,387.

The library opened in 1952 and the city is now once again talking about building a new one downtown, pairing it with an art gallery.

Another referendum question in 1949 asked citizens if they wanted to build a new arena on Elgin Street, on the site of the old Central Public School. It barely passed, with only 54 per cent of the vote. Sudbury Community Arena opened in 1951.

The Laurentian University campus was built between Lake Ramsey and Lake Nephawin in 1964. But other sites were considered, including where Cambrian College was built a few years later. (Laurentian University)

2. Laurentian University

It opened in 1960, but didn't have a dedicated campus until 1964.

A 1961 study looked at possible sites and where there was some public support to build it in downtown Sudbury, it argued that "Sudbury's traffic problems, housing situation and other factors...make the downtown location for a university inadvisable."

The study did like four other sites, including the site between Ramsey Lake and Lake Nephawin where the campus is today.

But the three runners up were: a rocky hill off Highway 17 which today is the Silver Hills big box retail development, bushland near Moonlight Beach which is now home to Camp Sudaca and parts of the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area and a plot of land north of Maley Drive where Cambrian College was built a few years later.

The city-owned parking lots and empty lot near downtown Sudbury has been the proposed site for several projects including the shopping mall now known as the Rainbow Centre and College Boreal. (Erik White/CBC)

3. The Energy Court site

These parking lots and empty lots, which today we call Energy Court, have been where several development dreams have gone to die.

In the early 1970s, it was an alternative site for a new downtown mall that was instead build on the site of a demolished neighbourhood called the Borgia District and is today known as the Rainbow Centre.

In the early 1990s, Mayor Jim Gordon pushed for the new College Boreal to be built there.

"And I think you'd have a much different downtown today than you have presently," he says. The college was instead built off Lasalle Boulevard, on a site, that at one point was earmarked for a new hospital.

The Paris Park development featuring offices, condominiums and a new home for the main branch of the Sudbury public library was proposed for the old Canadian Tire site downtown in the early 1990s. (Erik White/CBC )

4. Paris Park

When the downtown Canadian Tire was set to close in the early 1990s, there was a pitch to develop the lot into something called Paris Park, a multi-storey complex including offices, condominiums and a new home for the main branch of the public library.

But after initially supporting the idea, city council got cold feet about the costs involved and instead spent about $5 million to build a transit terminal and then selling the remaining land for the LCBO and Tim Hortons.

Architect Dennis Castellan still sees it as a big mistake. "I can see that building every day in my head. I see the first floor, second floor, third floor. I can see people looking out windows," he says.

The $50 million performing arts centre that was planned for downtown Sudbury in 2007, on the same Shaughnessy Street site now being considered for a new arena. (City of Greater Sudbury )

The Multi-use Recreation Centre was to be built on the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard at a cost of $60 million. (City of Greater Sudbury )

5. Legacy Projects

In 2007, Mayor John Rodriguez envisioned two major projects changing the face of Greater Sudbury: a $60 million multi-use recreation complex including four ice pads to be built at the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Frood Road and a $50 million performing arts centre to be built over parking lots downtown between Shaughnessy and Minto Streets.

They were bundled together with the Maley Drive Extension and some assorted road projects into a $205 million package that council turned down by a razor close 7-6. And today, the site for the performing arts centre is now where city staff suggest a new event centre be built.