Trustees with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board have voted down a motion to move some French immersion students to another school.

Administration had proposed Grade 7 and 8 French immersion students at St. James School in Lively be moved to St. Benedict in the south end.

If the plan had been approved, it would have affected four students.

Chair of the school board Michael Bellmore says for now, things will stay status quo with one exception.

"We're going to close the boundary so for 2017-18, the students from Lively will be allowed to go to St. Bens if they opt to," he said.

"Beginning in 2018, they will have to go to St. James School."

He added trustees will review this issue in four years.

"To make sure that the schools are both at capacity and meeting the needs of the students they serve," he said.

"We already have students who have chosen to go that route or who have elected in September of 2017 to go that route and as a result, they will be allowed to continue to complete Grade 7 to 12 at St. Benedict School."