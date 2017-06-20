During his career as a Sudbury lawyer, Alan Arkilander has shared space with lawbreakers before. But on the weekend he had a run-in of a different kind.

Arkilander woke to what he thought was a black bear rummaging through his yard.

"Around 1:10 a.m. there was a crash," Arkilander said. "I saw a small figure coming through a little part of the window. I thought 'what's bear doing coming here? There's no food, except for me?'"

"Next thing I knew the person stood up."

Intruder was dressed in dark clothing

The figure was slight, and dressed in dark clothing. His face was covered.

Standing a few feet away from a home invader, Arkilander said he was hit with a rush of adrenalin.

"I didn't realize at the time he used a sledgehammer to break through the picture window, and it was lying six feet from him on the floor."

"All I can get is a poker but he's between me and the poker."

Lawyer 'bellowed' at the thief

But the lawyer managed to avoid any close combat. He said he "bellowed" at the intruder.

"He stood up, grabbed some things, leaped through the window. He took cell phone, camera and a little medical kit."

Arkilander said the police arrived within minutes. The canine unit could not track the thief, but they did find spots of blood on the sidewalk, likely caused when he jumped through the glass window.

He said he and his wife were back to sleep after 4:00 a.m., but it started sinking in later how close they came to a dangerous situation.

"He had a ten pound sledge hammer, with a long handle."

"A day later, it hits me, what if?"