A Sudbury-area man who has been targeting laundry machine coin boxes was hoping to make a clean break, but had his plans spoiled by Sudbury Police.

Last week, Sudbury Police announced a 39-year-old man had been arrested and charged with numerous offences in connection to at least 13 break and enters targeting laundry machine coin boxes.

Police say an undetermined amount of money was taken and over $30,000 worth of damage was caused to buildings and machines.

Dean Lapierre, the owner of multiple apartment buildings in Sudbury, was broken into two twice over two days this month. He says the damage to his buildings is about $500. He's not sure how much money was taken.

"I usually empty it twice a month," he said.

"December, being with Christmas and everything, I didn't get to it. They got the whole thing, probably close to $300."

Lapierre, who has been a landlord since 2002, says this is the first time this has happened in his buildings.

"I just ordered a secure entry lock," he said. "I'm also going to be putting cameras in the laundry room."

Arrest made

Sudbury Police say they hope the recent arrest will be the end of apartment laundry machine thefts.

Staff Sergeant Rick Waugh says the Greater Sudbury Police had been seeking a suspect in connection to similar crimes for many weeks.

He admits apartment laundry machines are not the most common target for thieves.

"Having said that, I've been here for 29 years so it's not the first time I've heard of it," he said.

"I think the messaging here is that if you have any venue that has money laying around or money inside, at some point it's not going to be safe to keep it there too long."

Waugh says apartment owners and landlords should remain vigilant.

"Probably the best thing to do is empty those machines on a regular, frequent basis," he said.

"Obviously have security cameras and systems in place and keep doors locked from a security, prevention perspective."