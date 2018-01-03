In March 2016, Sudbury's Stephanie Langille saw a program about families of refugees leaving Syria and heading to Greece.

Among those refugees, she took particular notice of the new mothers in the groups.

The lactation consultation decided she wanted to help. Langille found a program that helps new refugee moms nurse their babies.

She applied and went over for seven days to help.

"It was taxing emotionally," she said. "But I went and I did my job because I was there to be a lactation consultant."

With the assistance of interpreters, Langille helped in two camps while in Greece. While she was half a world away from home, she says the questions she was asked overseas were similar to ones she is asked in Sudbury.

"Babies are babies, all over the world," she said. "It was amazing."

Making a difference

One family for Langille was particularly memorable. She says the family was shy to seek help with their newborn, but eventually did get assistance.

"[The mother] eventually came and the baby had gained so much weight," she recalled.

"We all rejoiced. We were super happy."

Now, Langille is planning her second volunteer trip to Greece, this time for three weeks.

"I know I can do this and I can make a difference in the world," she said.

"Even if it's just a small difference in a few lives, I know I can do this part. And why not use the skills that I have to be able to do so."