The fact that Greater Sudbury doesn't have a full-service office dedicated to processing passport applications isn't sitting well with a local Member of Parliament.

Sudbury Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre told CBC News he wants to look into the issue.

The issue has been brought up before, Lefebvre said, and he wants to review the file.

"I know that it was an issue 27 years ago when Diane Marleau (former Liberal MP and cabinet minister) was there and Glenn Thibeault (former Sudbury New Democrat MP and current Liberal MPP) also talked about it," he said.

"Again, I don't want to put myself out there and say that this is going to happen, but I want to visit it and I want to say, why didn't it work, what are the issues and is it possible or not."

A number of Sudbury-area politicians have called for a full passport office in the city. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Former Nickel Belt New Democrat MP Claude Gravelle has also called for a passport office.

In 2015, changes were made to the Service Canada office in Sudbury which allowed the local branch to review applications to help ensure passport applications are in order.

Those applications are still being sent away to a passport office for processing, before a new passport is issued.

If it is possible, Lefebvre said he'd like to see the city get a full-service passport office.