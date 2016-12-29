The fact that Greater Sudbury doesn't have a full-service office dedicated to processing passport applications isn't sitting well with a local Member of Parliament.
Sudbury Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre told CBC News he wants to look into the issue.
The issue has been brought up before, Lefebvre said, and he wants to review the file.
"I know that it was an issue 27 years ago when Diane Marleau (former Liberal MP and cabinet minister) was there and Glenn Thibeault (former Sudbury New Democrat MP and current Liberal MPP) also talked about it," he said.
"Again, I don't want to put myself out there and say that this is going to happen, but I want to visit it and I want to say, why didn't it work, what are the issues and is it possible or not."
Former Nickel Belt New Democrat MP Claude Gravelle has also called for a passport office.
In 2015, changes were made to the Service Canada office in Sudbury which allowed the local branch to review applications to help ensure passport applications are in order.
Those applications are still being sent away to a passport office for processing, before a new passport is issued.
If it is possible, Lefebvre said he'd like to see the city get a full-service passport office.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.