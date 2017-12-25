In the late 1960s, Damiano Perri moved to Sudbury from Italy to start a new life.

He's found success both in the music and clothing world.

Perri owns a tailoring business in downtown Sudbury. He's been working as a tailor since 1966.

But beyond having talent with making sure customers have the perfect fit, he also has been a staple in the music scene in Sudbury. For 35 years, he performed with the band Silver Star.

Perri says although music has been a part of his life since a young age, he's started to enjoy it more since moving to Sudbury.

"I started to do things I loved to do," he said.

"A week after [I arrived in Sudbury], I started to play … at the Caruso Club."

Perri says he has fond memories of spending time with people "from the old country" at the club when he first arrived in Sudbury.