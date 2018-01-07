Sudbury artist Michelle Gervais recently decided on a whim to enter one of her paintings in an international contest. She never expected her work would be chosen out of 1,400 entries to be one of the 150 finalists in an international watercolour competition.

Gervais' painting is titled Dinner for Three. She says it's a compilation of things that she loves: red maple leaves, clay pots and chickadees.

"It's very cheerful," she said.

Gervais entered the piece in the competition, thinking it would be a good experience to enter her work in a global contest. The morning the finalists were named, she went online to check out the chosen entries.

"Surprised doesn't begin to describe how I felt," she said.

"I woke up very early and I was scrolling through my iPad looking at all the beautiful entries that had been selected and thinking 'someday I hope I'm good enough.' And as I swiped, my image showed up on my iPad. I dropped the iPad and I started to cry."

Gervais says she's always enjoyed painting and started using watercolours about 10 years ago.

As for what's next, Gervais says she's going to continue painting, and says she hopes someday her painting will win an international competition and not just place in the final round.

"It was just a challenge and I tried it and now I need another challenge," she said.