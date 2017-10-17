A Sudbury researcher wants to take a closer look at the declining moose population while adding an Indigenous perspective.

Jesse Popp is a biology professor at Laurentian University and a wildlife specialist with the Anishinabek Ontario Fisheries Resource Centre.

"Scientists have been looking into factors that are affecting moose population," she said. "But we need to look into this more. The perspective I'm taking is incorporating Indigenous knowledge into this."

Popp says Indigenous knowledge, also known as Aboriginal traditional knowledge, is passed down through generations.

"Indigenous people historically and culturally have passed down information orally through teachings, story-telling and so on," she said.

"So there's the vast amount of knowledge with Indigenous people, especially heavy land users living off the land."

She's started doing interviews with people who live in Indigenous community in northern Ontario.

"There's a lot of good information there," she said.

"We might find things we've never considered before."

Popp is also in the process of recruiting a student to assist with her research.