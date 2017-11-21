The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says two Sudbury area men have been fined a total of $1,400 for illegal camping in the Temagami area.

Joseph Dwyer of Chelmsford and Gregory Dwyer or Wahnapitae pleaded guilty and were each fined $700 for camping at one location on Crown land for more than 21 days.

The MNRF says court heard during the summer of 2017, a conservation officer was contacted to investigate complaints of people camping in one area for an extended period of time.

It says the men were camping at the access point to Cassells Lake on Lowell Lake Road near Temagami. A large sign was in place advising people of the 21-day-rule.

The MNRF says the men camped at the same site from June 27 to Aug. 8, 2017.

The case was heard by a judge in a court in Haileybury on Oct. 26.