The Brier is currently underway in St. John's, Newfoundland and many northern Ontario residents may be keeping an eye on Brad Jacobs and his curling team.

But some may be surprised to learn a Sudbury man is behind making sure the ice is ready to go for the national event.

Tom Leonard, the manager of the Sudbury Curling Club, is also an ice maker. He has a company called Maple Leaf Ice and he's one of the few people chosen to make the ice for the Brier.

"As an ice maker, this is a dream come true," he said.

"If you're an ice maker and you don't aspire to make ice at the Brier, then you're not in the business for the right things. This is the ultimate achievement as an ice maker as far as I'm concerned."

A rock is smarter than a hockey puck

Leonard says along with two other chosen ice makers from Curling Canada, a team of 20 volunteers assisted in transforming the arena into a curling venue. During the tournament, Leonard says ice conditions are monitored for surface temperature, humidity and air temperature.

He says so far, there have been no issues with the ice. Leonard says creating and maintaining curling ice is very different than other ice sports.

"It's all because a curling rock is smarter than a hockey puck," he said.

"The curling rock will find imperfections in the ice before a hockey puck will."