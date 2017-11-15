Greater Sudbury Utilities is warning people about a hydro texting scam.

The utility says a number of customers have reported receiving a text claiming to be from Hydro One. It says the text says the person owes money, even if they're not a customer of Hydro One.

"We contact our customers verbally via a phone call, or through a mailed letter [or] bill with our logo on it," Victoria Benkovich, with Greater Sudbury Utilities said.

"Our customers can always check the current status of their GSU account by logging into MyAccount, available on our website."

The utility says anytime people receive a text asking for payment or asking to click on a link, to think before acting. It also encourages people to verify the text by contacting the company in question.