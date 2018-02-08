The City of Greater Sudbury is looking to charge a four per cent tax on hotel rooms and other overnight accommodations, a move that has at least one local business concerned.

Last spring, the province passed legislation allowing municipalities to charge a transient accommodation tax, or 'hotel tax.' The tax would apply to traditional hotels and motels, as well as bed and breakfasts and Airbnb rentals.

Myur Patel, a manager at the Moonlight Inn and Suites in Sudbury, is worried that consumers won't want to pay the extra money.

He adds that it could become difficult for a small operation to compete with the rates offered by larger chain hotels — something the motel already has to contend with.

"People are looking for more American-style franchises. It's really hard to run a mom and pop, as you might say, a smaller operation," Patel said.

Revenue to support local tourism

A report from city staff estimates the tax could generate around $1.68 million in revenue. The new law requires the city to dedicate at least 50 per cent of that revenue to tourism efforts.

Staff have recommended the Greater Sudbury Community Development Corporation — which currently engages with representatives from the tourism sector — be the recipient. The other half of the revenue would be used to pay off the debt for the Kingsway event centre.

"This is excellent because it is giving us more resources that can be used to develop the tourism industry and market our destination to external audiences," Meredith Armstrong, the city's manager of tourism and marketing said.

"The whole idea is we're focusing our efforts to put bums in seats and heads in beds."

Meredith Armstrong, Sudbury's manager of tourism and culture, says revenue from the tax will help bolster tourism to the city. (CBC)

But Patel argues that an even larger portion of the money should go towards tourism.

"As Sudbury, we're very much hurting for tourism. North Bay beats us out. Sault Ste. Marie is ahead of us and they're growing more and more," he said.

"If they decide to take 50 per cent and put it somewhere else, there's no point of it."

More Ontario cities signing on to tax

A number of cities in Ontario have recently moved forward with plans to implement the tax, including Toronto and London.

Fourteen cities across the province, including Sault Ste. Marie, have also charged a similar, but voluntary 'destination marketing fee' in the past. Sudbury briefly considered implementing such a fee in 2015, but city staff determined council didn't have the power to implement it.

Ward 7 councillor Mike Jakubo, who was a big supporter of the fee, is happy to see the city is now moving forward with the tax.

"[Visitors] are coming in and they're using our infrastructure, but they're not having to contribute to it," Jakubo said.

"So it's in recognition of that, and allowing municipalities to make up for it in other means by bolstering tourism, getting more business in the city."

Ward 7 city councillor Mike Jakubo has been a long-time supporter of the hotel tax. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Jakubo says the tax shouldn't have a negative impact on local businesses because it will be applied fairly across the board.

"When you're comparing an overnight stay in a city, it's not going to matter whether you're going to a hotel or motel chain, or Airbnb."

Armstrong adds that the city will be consulting with local members of the tourism industry, both big and small, to make sure everyone will benefit from how the revenue is invested.

City staff will present a detailed proposal to the finance and administration committee in the spring.

The tax could come into effect as early as July, if its approved by council.