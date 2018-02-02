Health Sciences North in Sudbury says it is currently dealing with multiple influenza outbreaks.

According to the hospital, it's taken a number of measures to deal with the outbreaks, including isolation precautions, strict hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

Visitors are asked to check in with the nursing station when arriving to visit someone.

The hospital asks people to avoid coming to the hospital to visit people if you're sick.

It adds anyone who enters or exits the hospital or a patient room must clean their hands.