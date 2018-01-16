Health Sciences North in Sudbury says it's currently dealing with an Influenza B outbreak.

It says the outbreak is affecting the third floor intensive rehabilitation unit in the South Tower of the Ramsey Lake Health Centre.

No visitor restrictions are in place, however, people who come to the hospital are asked to check with the nursing station.

The hospital adds a number of steps are being done to deal with the outbreak, including isolation precautions, strict hand hygiene and more disinfection and cleaning.