Greater Sudbury Police say a second man has now been charged, following a homicide in Minnow Lake on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a fire in a shed on Bancroft Drive around 9:20 a.m. on March 11. The body of a man was found inside the shed.

On Sunday night about 10:45 p.m., police say they arrested and charged Darcy Sheppard, 29, with first degree murder, indignity to a dead body, arson, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

On Monday afternoon, police say they also arrested and charged Patrick Sweeney, 29. He's been charged with first degree murder, indignity to a dead body, arson, two counts of breach of probation and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police confirm the victim is Kenneth Edwards, 59, of Sudbury. A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.