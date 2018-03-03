If you're a homeowner, you likely have a long list of renovation ideas for your property.

You can get ideas this weekend at the 35th annual Sudbury Home Show. It's taking place Saturday and Sunday at the downtown arena.

The show will feature exhibits and presentations. Interior designers and style commentators Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan, from Cottage Life TV's 'Colin and Justin's Cabin Pressure' will also be at the event.

Colin told CBC their talk will focus on how to add value to your home.

"Not only are we talking about how you can increase the value in terms of enhancing the property value," he said.

"But also how you can get more value out of your property on a daily basis by having special touches … that make it totally right for you and your family."

Justin says it doesn't take much to refresh and update your home.

"If you get the big ticket items right the first time, you can adapt … moving forward every year," he said.

"So a really good quality wooden floor, a really good quality kitchen, a really lovely bathroom. If you buy these things and invest in your property, you're investing in your future real estate and your daily lifestyle."