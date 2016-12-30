Workers at the City of Greater Sudbury's recycling depot are facing their busiest time of year sorting through items that have been placed in blue bins.

Many holiday materials are often mistaken as recyclable, such as tissue paper and wooden orange crates, according to solid waste manager Renee Brownlee.

Open corrugated boxes or boxes similar in size to a City blue box will be an approved recycling container during periodic overflow. pic.twitter.com/luO2zA38CO — @GreaterSudbury

"It can be a little bit confusing," Brownlee said.

"Some common mistakes are the aluminum foil gift wrap as well as the plastic basket wrap. Those two aren't recyclable, but the paper gift wrap is."

Renee Brownlee is the manager of solid waste and administrative services at the City of Greater Sudbury. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Waste staff spend up to 12 hours a day, five days each week sorting through materials that get tossed in blue bins, according to Brownlee. On average, approximately 30,820 kilograms are processed per hour.

'More strain on the system'

Recycling errors costs the city time and money.

"Instead of going directly to the landfill site, it [garbage] goes through the processing system then it is removed and brought to the landfill site," Brownlee said.

"It just puts more strain on the system when garbage is brought in through the blue box."

The city processes on average 30,820 kilograms of recyclable material per hour, according to solid waste manager Renee Brownlee. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

The cost to process all recyclable material was $21,418 last year, according to Brownlee.

People can use a new feature on the city's website called the Waste Wizard to find out which household items are recyclable.