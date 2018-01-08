If you're planning on ordering a caesar salad at your favourite restaurant or picking up a head of romaine lettuce at the grocery store, you may want to rethink your choice.

The Sudbury and District Health Unit is recommending romaine be avoided while an investigation into an E. coli outbreak continues.

Since November, dozens of people have become sick, and two people have died in Canada and the United States due to the outbreak.

Rylan Yade, an environmental support officer with the Sudbury and District Health Unit, says it's best to make another choice.

"At this time, there is no ban on romaine lettuce. There's no food recall," he explained.

"They know that romaine lettuce is the source of the E. coli outbreak, but they're not sure what the cause of contamination is."

Rylan Yade is an environmental support officer with the Sudbury and District Health Unit. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

Yade says so far in Sudbury, there have been no reported illnesses linked to this outbreak.

In December, the North Bay Health Unit said two cases had been reported in its area.

Yade says while romaine should be avoided for now, proper food preparation is key to avoiding illness.

"You can't taste, smell or see E. coli which is what makes it so dangerous," he said.

"You have to take precautions if you bring vegetables home, you want to rinse them with cool water to remove any bacteria."

Some stores have stopped selling romaine lettuce and some restaurants are no longer serving it.