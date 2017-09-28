Sudbury city councillors are encouraging community groups to apply for Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) funds.

Each year, every city councilor is allocated $50,000 to spend on projects in their wards. The money had been a source of controversy until it fell under control of city staff. City council still has to approve the requests.

On Tuesday, more than $30,000 was granted towards a new splash pad in Capreol. It was also decided that $20,000 will be going towards the installation of a sun shade at the Percy Playground in the Flour Mill.

City councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann says the playground association was able to raise an additional $60,000, without the city's help.

She says the HCI funds helped contribute to the project's success.

"It just shows the value of the HCI fund, is that it gives you that leverage," she said.

"It give you that place to start from so that you're able to say 'well the city is in, are you in? Will you support this project as well?' Once again, it's proof of that."

Councillor Mike Jakubo says he supports the HCI funds.

"The HCI funds are there, in this case, in the case of Percy Playground, to improve city capital," he said.

"In the case of the application before us, also from the Capreol splash pad committee, it's to build a piece of infrastructure and recreational infrastructure that is much desired from the community."

City councillors say community groups that need funding should apply, as there are still tens of thousands of dollars available in some wards.