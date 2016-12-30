Northeastern Ontario's Habitat For Humanity is expecting a busy year in 2017.

The non-profit agency covers Sudbury, North Bay, and Timmins, as well as Muskoka, Parry Sound and North Simcoe.

Traditionally, the organization specializes in building new homes for families in need, but chief executive officer David Morris said he's looking forward to offering a new option.

"What we call 'ReNew It' projects, as opposed to building a brand new building," he said.

"We will continue to do that, that's the heart of Habitat for Humanity but we will also look at helping families out that do need things like new roofs or other work to bring sub-standard housing up to the proper standard."

Other Habitat For Humanity affiliates in Ontario have already started offering the renewal projects, Morris said.

"We will be looking for families that probably have few other options, if any to turn to," he said.

"One of the nice things is some of the other Ontario habitat organizations have kind of pioneered this approach so we can research and duplicate what they're doing."

Agency seeking larger space in Sudbury

Other plans for northeastern Ontario's Habitat for Humanity in 2017 include securing a larger space for the local ReStore in Sudbury; the outlets serve as the business end for the group, funding the organization's overhead costs.

Ideally, Morris said, he's looking for a ReStore site three times larger than the current location on Barrydowne Road.

In addition to those expansion plans, Morris said the group is also seeking land in Sudbury for a lot big enough for a semi-detached home to accommodate two families.