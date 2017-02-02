City police in Sudbury, say a 26 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of reported graffiti incidents in the city.

According to police, the man faces four counts of mischief under $5,000, due to recent graffiti that occurred between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25.

Police said the accused allegedly spray painted graffiti on several locations, including Sudbury Secondary School, the Rainbow District School Board office, the welcome sign at Laurentian University and the Golder & Associates building.

The graffiti referred to the "RSM Revolution," and included images of a hammer and sickle.

Police said the man was arrested yesterday by Ontario Provincial Police on an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.