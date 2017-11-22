The owner of Gloria's Restaurant in Sudbury sold his iconic eatery this week.

The business has been in the family since the 1950s and Bruno Michel has been at the helm for more than 21 years.

Michel says he's a bit tired after working 60 to 70 hours a week for the past two decades.

"I tell my wife I have perfect balance. I work 12 hours, I sleep 12 hours," he said.

"She kind of looks at me and says, 'that's not really balance Bruno'."

He says he's been looking for the right people to sell the place to for the past year.

'I like the rush'

Recently, the Eleftheriadis family has been working with him. They used to own Herc's Greek Eatery, and their 22-year-old son Philip says he really wanted a restaurant so his parents agreed.

"I've been doing this since I was little [and] I like it," he said.

"I like being in the restaurant and being in a rush you know, I like the rush."

Eleftheriadis says his family plans to keep the business pretty much as it was with a few minor changes.

He says they would like to introduce more vegan options on the menu.

The convenience store will also be closed down to make way for an expansion to the dining room.

Michel says he will stay on and work with the new owners for the next six months, then spend some well deserved time at his camp on Manitoulin Island.