Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for next year's provincial election.

He was nominated Sunday afternoon to run for re-election at an event at the Copper Cliff Curling Club.

"I am pleased for the opportunity to continue delivering for Sudbury," he said.

"It is an incredible privilege to serve the people of Sudbury in the Ontario Legislature on Premier Kathleen Wynne's team."

Thibeault was first elected to the Ontario Legislature in 2015. He was appointed Ontario's Minister of Energy in June 2016. Before entering provincial politics, Thibeault was the New Democrat MP for the Sudbury riding.

Next spring, Thibeault will be up against Progressive Conservative candidate Troy Crowder and Jamie West of the NDP.