Sometimes, a message of safety knows no borders.

On Tuesday, police in Sudbury, Ont., shared a post from police in Sudbury, Mass.

Police in that state had posted a photo of a small vehicle hauling a very large Christmas tree.

Sudbury, Mass. police said they "would like to remind you to transport your holiday trees responsibly," after an officer had pulled the vehicle over.

The Facebook post was certainly popular. Since it was put online last Friday, it's received more than 2,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

In Sudbury, police took the opportunity to share a message of safety and reposted the photo on their Twitter account.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to remind our community that this is not safe regardless of what country you live in or what side of the road you live on," the post stated.