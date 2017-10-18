Young drivers in Sudbury and across Canada are being warned this week about the effects of driving under the influence of cannabis.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service has partnered with Parachute Canada for the fifth annual National Teen Driver Safety Week.

One message police are working to spread is the danger of driving high.

Constable Andrew Hinds with Greater Sudbury Police says driving under the influence of cannabis is the same as driving under the influence of alcohol.

"It holds all the same penalties and is a serious offence," he said.

"There's a lot of people under the impression that police can't detect it or we aren't going to get caught, but the reality is, we have some highly trained officers. We have standardized field sobriety officers, as well as drug recognition experts that can detect the signs of impairment from a drug."

Hinds says while the message is important for all drivers to receive, he says police hope it really resonates with teens.

"So we want to make sure we set them on the right path right off the bat," he said.

"Get them in the right habits, educate them, show them the importance of abiding by all of the laws and start them early in their driving career to safe driving."

Hinds says parents and teens are encouraged to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GetHomeSafe throughout the week.