Sudbury Police say crews are on scene in downtown Sudbury after a gas leak.

Police, fire and Union Gas are in the area of the Rainbow Centre Mall.

Assistant deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell says the fire department received a call at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"Crews arrived on scene to find a large leak that was coming from underneath the on ramp to the parking structure," he said.

"We immediately isolated the area."

He says crews found a damaged natural gas line.

"The line that feeds the Rainbow Centre Mall up to their main gas meters is quite a large feeder line," he said.

"It was punctured and ruptured."

Union Gas spokesperson Andrea Stass says natural gas has been shut off to the building.

"What we found is that there was a natural gas meter that was damaged from snow which fell from the roof as it was being cleared," she said.

"We don't have an estimate on the time when gas will be returned to the building.

She adds the fire department is working to ensure there are no natural gas readings in the inside air as a safety precaution before allowing the public to re-enter the mall.

Police had closed several downtown streets as a result, but all expect Ste Anne's Road have been re-opened.